OPPO announces partnership to launch new mobile flash

Smart device company OPPO has partnered with leading corporate entities, FAW-Volkswagen, Anker and NXP Semiconductors, to launch a new mobile flash charging project dubbed the Flash Initiative at the Mobile World Congress, Shanghai (MWCS) 2021.

Based around OPPO’s pioneering VOOC flash charging, it sees these organisations license the OPPO technology to help bring faster charging to every area of consumers’ lives.

Between them, these new partners in the fields of automobiles, portable charging, and chip manufacture, have products that reach consumers in three settings where they often need to charge their devices – their homes, cars and out in public spaces.

Each partner will work with proprietary technical designs developed by OPPO, which has applied for more than 2,950 flash charging patents worldwide, with over 1,400 already granted.

The Flash Initiative was born from OPPO’s commitment to make consumers’ lives as easy as possible, as it takes its groundbreaking IP beyond consumer’s phone chargers at home, expanding to cars, public spaces and chips inside a wide variety of technologies.

Speaking at MWCS, Adler Feng, Senior Director of Intellectual Property at OPPO said: “The Flash Initiative reflects OPPO’s belief in human-centric technologies that make a difference in people’s everyday lives. And thanks to our new partners, our proprietary technologies can reach more people than ever before. This is a vital step in freeing consumers to use their devices however they want, no matter what they need to do or where in the world they are.”

Cynthia Tan, Brand Director at Anker Innovations China said: “Our users have always been the top priority at Anker, and this perfectly matches OPPO’s human-centric philosophy. From day one, we wanted to use our innovations to bring the best charging technology we could to as many people as possible. By working with OPPO, we’re looking forward to giving our customers new flash charging experiences.”

Will Wang, Head of Smart Power & IoT Solutions, APAC, at NXP Semiconductors said: “We’re working to build a smarter world, and faster charging is a crucial part of this. If we’re going to improve people’s lives through technology, then we need to make their daily experiences easier and more convenient—and OPPO’s VOOC flash charging technology does exactly that.”

Technology certification laboratory CTTL (China Telecommunication Technology Laboratory) will test and certify any partner products made with VOOC flash charging technology.

As one of China’s largest tech certification labs, CTTL has led the way in setting safety standards for fast charging technology, and has already granted OPPO a five-star rating for its VOOC Flash Charging.

OPPO has also worked with CTTL to develop a technical paper that shares valuable information on flash charging technology, especially around device and consumer safety. This will be published shortly after MWC Shanghai.

Leading the charge

OPPO’s VOOC technology launched in 2014, and the 30+ smartphone models that feature VOOC have so far delivered the ultra-fast charging experience to over 175 million users around the globe.

OPPO’s latest flash charging products are already making fast charging more convenient. The tiny 50W Mini SuperVOOC charger can charge smartphones, tablets and even laptops—and is just 10.05mm thick and 82.2mm long, so it easily fits in your pocket.

Meanwhile, the 65W AirVOOC wireless charger can fully power a 4,000mAh phone battery in 30 minutes—and the 125W flash charger can do the same in just 20 minutes. Each product uses low voltage charging, with a dual-cell structure, and multiple charge pumps and temperature sensors to automatically regulate voltage and dissipate heat.

Newest flash charging partners

The combined goal of OPPO’s newest partners is to provide access to fast charging in even more scenarios, and empower consumers with technology that makes their lives easier and richer.