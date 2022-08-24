OPPO expands A-Series in Kenya with new OPPO A77

OPPO brand has expanded its A-series of smartphones in Kenya. The company has launched OPPO A77 smartphone in its vibrant Kenyan market.

The affordable OPPO smartphone marks generational leaps in a multitude of areas for the A-series, each of which enhances the everyday user experience.

A Phone Battery that will keep you calm

Enjoy a worry-free life brought by OPPO A77 advanced charging technology. 33W SUPERVOOC charges your phone in minutes, allowing you to leave for an appointment or pay your bills online without delay.

Furthermore, you no longer have to be worried about charging you phone at night when tired and craving a good rest.

OPPO A77 AI night charge protection avoids overcharging issues smartly. With the anti-burnout protection, it schedules a segmented battery charging plan and allows you to sleep comfortably. A pair of temperature sensors inside the phone manages the charging rate to avoid excessive heating of the battery from outside sources while charging. You can go to bed and rest while your phone charges and prepares for a new day with you.

The combination of 33W SUPERVOOC and 5000mAh Long-Lasting Battery on OPPO A77 will keep you calm when your phone’s battery runs low. It provides you with enough power to dominate a full-length movie in just 5 minutes of charging! With a 5% battery charge, you can stay connected to your loved one over 50 minutes straight.

Take time to unwind while traveling a long distance. The 5000mAh battery provides enough power to use your favourite social media platforms for over 15 hours, and with power-saving mode, you won’t miss out on anything.

OPPO A77 bring life to the party

OPPO A77 has an Ultra-Linear Stereo Speaker that will allow you to share your awesome playlist with your friends without strain! It has dual speakers and you can increase the volume by up to 200% to immerse yourself and your squad in music regardless of background noise such as in a busy gym, a crowded bus stop, or a fast-food restaurant.

You can also enjoy the various movie streaming platforms on your phone with a cinematic sound experience. Dirac’s automatic audio optimization technology OPPO A77 ensures that harsh noise is suppressed and optimal stereo sound is provided for a better binge-watching experience.

Become the pro with the A77 AI Portrait Retouching

Take awesome selfies and share your wonderful experience with your friends like a pro. With a few AI-powered adjustments, AI Portrait Retouching has you looking like you belong on the red carpet. The Advanced AI Portrait Bokeh provides the perfect amount of focus and blur to make you shine like a movie star.

The OPPO A77 will help you easily take great photos without asking for help.

It feels as good as it performs

OPPO A77 has a great feeling and is easy to hold. The sleek featherweight design and side fingerprint unlock are ideal for one-handed use. It is available in two colours: starry black and sky blue. The captivating sparkle of the starry black and its luxurious finish will have you holding the beauty of the universe in your hand. The shimmering surfaces of the sky-blue phone change with each twist and turn, just like the great sky above on a perfect day. The elegance you seek is right here!

Availability and Purchase

OPPO A77 is officially available in the market with the recommended retail price of Ksh. 26,999. Customers can purchase at OPPO’s official online store and E-commerce partners like Jumia, Kilimall, Sky Garden and Masoko.