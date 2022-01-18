OPPO introduces new smartphones in Kenya

OPPO has announced the availability of two new smartphones in Kenya, the OPPO A16K and OPPO A55.

The OPPO A16k comes with a stylish design, lightweight body, upgraded hardware, and software optimizations powered by ColorOS 11.1, to deliver an efficient, comfortable, and smooth user experience at all times.

Together with AI-enhanced camera features that enable users to capture more natural and beautified portraits, OPPO A16k is the smartphone companion for those who want to Live a Worthy Life.

At 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, the A16k will retail at Ksh19,999, and customers can choose from an option of two colours; Black and an all-new refreshing Blue.

The OPPO A55 on the other hand features a brilliant camera, exquisite appearance, all in an entertainment hub, OPPO A55 offers a well-rounded smartphone that gives its users the tools to capture shots all-day with an “Ultra-Clear Camera, Ultra-Lasting Power.”

OPPO A55’s large battery powers an Octa-core processor and offers a large storage capacity and memory of 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM that will cost Ksh25,999.

OPPO A16k Specifications:

Design: Thin and Light with Three Beautiful Color Options

OPPO A16k is sleek and light, measuring just 7.85 mm in thickness and weighing only 175g and comes in two stylish color finishes – Black and an all-new refreshing Blue. In addition, the A16k is also a delight to hold, with a 3D back cover that provides a smooth and comfortable grip.

On the front of the phone, OPPO A16k features a large 6.52-inch HD+ display for expanded viewing. The display is fitted with All-day Eye Care – a series of features comprising Sunlight Display, Moonlight Display and AI Smart Backlight that help ensure a healthier and more comfortable visual experience throughout the day.

Experience: Longer and Smoother

The OPPO A16k includes a series of hardware and software upgrades that provide a smoother and more efficient user experience all-round. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, and further enhanced by System Booster – a suit of system-level optimizations, A16k always delivers smooth performance. With the inclusion of a large 4230mAh battery paired with a suit of charging features, including Super Nighttime Standby, Optimized Night Charging, and Super Power Saving Mode, A16k keeps users charged all-day, while ensuring a safe and convenient charging experience.

Tying this powerful hardware together and maximizing its performance is the new ColorOS11.1. Offering efficiency, convenience, privacy, and safety, ColorOS 11.1 includes features such as FlexDrop, Three-finger Translate, and Freeform Screenshot to help improve productivity at work.

Meanwhile, features such as Private Safe and All-scenarios SOS protect user safety and privacy. For those who want to enjoy music or videos in the background while working or playing on the phone, the new Background Stream provides a more immersive experience with no interruptions.

Designed to keep up with the demands of daily life, the entire phone is manufactured to be waterproof and comes certified with an IPX4 rating. It has also been tested for durability by being put through a series of stringent quality tests, making sure that it can stand up to the demands of long-term use. Thanks to the newly added graphite sheet heatsinks, heat dissipation on A16k has also been improved, preventing the phone from overheating while streaming videos or gaming for extended periods of time.

Camera: Natural, Beautiful Photos and Videos in any Situation

When it comes to imaging, OPPO A16k includes a 13MP rear main camera, together with several upgraded features to help capture stunning images in a variety of different situations. Backlit HDR can retain rich details in shots taken under backlit and low-light environments, while Dazzle Color Mode can automatically identify the scene to restore the original brightness and color of the image. Three newly introduced night filters also help users capture city nightscapes with different styles, and both the front and rear cameras of the phone are equipped with OPPO’s AI beautification features for more natural and vivid portraits.

Once users have captured the perfect image, creative post-production tools such as AI Palette – which can transform images into the style of popular reference images with one click – and SoLoop – OPPO’s easy-to-use, smart video editor – are on hand to realize users’ unique creative styles.

OPPO A55 Specifications:

Ultra-Design

OPPO A55’s design captivates, especially once combined with the available colour options. For instance, Rainbow Blue, a new turquoise-like base color made up of particles uniformly arranged into a pyramid that shifts from a blue gradient to silver, and dynamically refracts a dazzling kaleidoscope of rainbow colors akin to the Milky Way. Users can also opt for an elegant Starry Black, featuring OPPO Glow Design, with specks of triangular crystals that scintillate like stars in the night sky.

Beyond just the colors, OPPO A55’s 3D curved design makes for an Ultra Exquisite Design. This starts with a grip that comfortably nestles in the palm of one’s hands thanks to a Thinner Middle Frame. The battery cover is enhanced with a faux metal texture and the weight is only 193g and encircled by an aluminum alloy decorative ring that resists bending. Designed for superior ergonomics is Side Fingerprint Unlock, embedded on the power button, while the AI Face Unlock mechanism gives users the choice between two convenient ways to unlock the phone.

Ultra-Camera

OPPO A55’s AI Triple HD Cameras, which includes a True 50MP AI Camera, 2MP Bokeh Camera and 2MP Macro Camera, stand out with a Dual Main-Camera Design that uses CD-patterned decorative rings giving off the guise of a high-end smartphone.

The 50MP AI Camera itself is dynamic with pixel binning technology. However, in lieu of capturing 50MP shots by default, users can output 12.5MP photos as it captures brighter photos and saves storage space. The 2MP bokeh camera captures beautiful and precise portrait shots.

Even at night, OPPO A55 ensures clear shots of the subject in the photo, while preserving the background details with Backlight HDR, while Night Mode adjusts the exposure in dim environments. Night Plus Filters for the rear camera capture more pronounced footage that makes for stunning night scenes. The filters add a splash of color to warm up or brighten up images for impact.

The front 16MP Selfie Camera is designed to capture naturally beautiful selfies, thanks to AI Beautification. This feature, also available on the rear camera, can touch up the user’s skin tone and complexion based on the lighting conditions, age, or even gender, while retaining the details of one’s skin. For extra measure, OPPO A55 can optimize the contour of a wide variety of facial shapes. Additional camera features from OPPO A55 include Dazzle Color, Photo Filters, Pano shots etc., which can counteract the effect of shaky hands when taking a photo. When in need of a source of light, OPPO A55’s 360° Fill Light offers a fun and interactive way to capture a clear selfie in dim environments by illuminating the display and using this as a light source.

Ultra-Experience

Users will enjoy a battery life that can make phone calls for 29.79 hours, and play music for 24.40 hours straight thanks to the A55’s 5,000mAh battery. In those moments when OPPO A55 is nearly depleted of its battery life, 18W Fast Charge offers a 9V2A fast charging solution that can replenish the phone 33% in only 30 minutes. Smart Temperature Control and Optimal Heat Dissipation ensures the phone remains cool.

Super Power Saving Mode deploys a series of power saving strategies on selected apps to conserve battery life, while Super Nighttime Standby minimizes power consumption at night so the battery only drops 1.37%. With Optimized Night Charging OPPO A55 learns the user’s sleep patterns and schedules a nighttime charging plan exclusively. OPPO A55 is enhanced with IPX4 Splash-Waterproof and Short Circuit Protection.

OPPO A55’s large battery powers an Octa-core processor and offers a large storage capacity and memory at 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM. In addition, A55 offers Dual SIM Standby and a Micro SD card slot that can expand storage to 256GB. OPPO A55 features a large 6.51-inch Punch-Hole Display for an immersive user experience. AI Smart Backlight will auto-adjust the brightness settings in different lighting environments. All the while, the screen is comfortable on the eyes as the display offers All-day Eye Care.

Moreover, through its Color OS 11.1 software, OPPO can run smoothly thanks to System Booster, a suite of features that optimizes processes and frees up storage. This suite includes Idle Time Optimizer, Storage Optimizer, and UI First 3.0. The response rate can be improved by 5.0% while the frame rate stability improved by 6.9%.

Beyond speed, OPPO A55 also keeps users focused on the task on hand. ColorOS 11.1’s gaming-centric features include Game Focus Mode and Bullet Screen, while safety features include Private Safe and App Lock. Useful for work, OPPO A55 also comes with FlexDrop, which minimizes app windows for multitasking, and Three-finger Translate with Google Lens, enabling users to capture and translate screenshotted text. ColorOS 11.1 offers LinkBoost 2.0, which improves the Internet’s stability for a smoother connection at a low latency and high speeds.