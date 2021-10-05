OPPO Kenya launches wildlife mobile photography challenge

OPPO Kenya has launched a mobile photography competition with an aim to support the continued revival of local tourism by encouraging more Kenyans to visit the national parks and game reserves.

The Reno6 5G wildlife mobile photography challenge will see the top three contestants walk away with Ksh200,000 for the winner, Ksh100,000 for the 1st runners-up and Ksh50,000 for the 2nd runners-up.

The competition will put the contestant’s photography skills into action, tasked to capture images of the beautiful Kenyan wildlife using a mobile phone.

To submit their entry, they will need to follow OPPO Kenya social media handles on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and post their images accompanied by the tags #OPPOWildlifeChallenge and #EveryEmotionInPotrait.

OPPO Kenya PR Manager Muthoni Wachira said the challenge will among other things highlight OPPO Reno Series innovation in camera features and capability. “OPPO continues to innovate further to enable customers record every precious moment as professional-looking portrait images and videos. The Reno6 5G for instance features a 64MP AI Triple Camera setup on the back and a 32MP Selfie Camera on the front. Additionally, it has a dedicated color temperature sensor that captures colors more accurately.”

Additionally, with a powerful hardware foundation, the Reno6 5G has a series of AI-enhanced portrait video functions that include the Bokeh Flare Portrait Video, AI Highlight video, Portrait Beautification video and Focus Tracking.

Contestants have until October 8, 2021 to submit their entry, with the winners selected on the basis of the quality of their images exclusively shot from a mobile device.