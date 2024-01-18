Oppo Kenya set to unveil the AI-powered Reno11 Series

Smartphones manufacturer Oppo will next week unveil its new Reno 11 series featuring ColorOS 14, Android 14 based system, in the Kenyan market.

Oppo says the Reno11’s Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System smartphone is Powered by a high-resolution all-purpose main camera, a class-leading portrait camera, and 4K Ultra-Clear Video capture are all at the user’s fingertips with.

With a 32MP telephoto camera and a 47mm equivalent, 2x telephoto zoom, Oppo says the new Reno11 Series can produce studio-quality portrait photography.

To boost efficiency in the new ColorOs14, OPPO has utilized the AI-powered smart features to help user have an efficient device to handle their daily tasks.

One such feature is the AI-powered Smart Touch enabling users to select content like text, images, and videos from the system and third-party apps and collect them on the File Dock, or even consolidate them into a single note by simple select and drag gestures. The new File Dock on the Smart Sidebar allows users to share content across apps more easily through split-screen, floating windows, or the Dock itself.

ColorOS14 has also introduced Smart Image Matting that enables users to crop multiple subjects like persons and animals out from a single image or paused video. Users can edit the cutouts in the File Pocket, File Dock, and split screen mode, as well as share with friends or use the cutouts to personalize a wallpaper or poster.

“After years of R&D upgrades and positive feedback from millions of users, ColorOS has reached a certain level of maturity today and is serving more than 600 million monthly active users worldwide. New development in the latest ColorOS 14 such as smart imaging Aquamorphic Design, AI-powered smart features, privacy and security, we believe users will get a new and efficient operating system” said Fredrique Achieng, PR Manager OPPO Kenya.