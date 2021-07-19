OPPO launches renovators 2021 emerging artists project

Smart device brand OPPO is giving artists and young creators an opportunity to imagine the future with art and technology through the 3rd edition of its Emerging Artists Project.

Being a competition for art and technology lovers around the world, OPPO Renovators 2021 will build an active community through which emerging artists can seek guidance and inspiration from renowned artists, showcase their work on international platforms, and have access to once-in-a-lifetime career opportunities.

OPPO Renovators 2021 encourages young creators to unleash their creativity and imagine the possibilities of technology through art.

As the program’s brand initiator, William Liu, Vice President and President of Global Marketing at OPPO, said, “OPPO has always believed in the power of the young generation and wants the world to witness the brilliance of creative young artists. The next inspiration that changes the world could come from the youth of today, and we want to do all within our power to spur this creative thinking.”

The theme for this year’s Renovators program is Light. As a source of energy on earth and an essential part to most life, light has always been used to symbolize expressions of positivity, such as love and hope. With the warmth and illumination of light, OPPO hopes to create a sense of calm and optimism, encouraging young creators to break through the boundaries of art and ignite their creativity.

Under the theme of Light, OPPO Renovators 2021 includes two professional contest categories – ART TECH and ART TOY – as well as a Portrait Capture category targeted at creative enthusiasts.

In the ART TECH category, young artists can freely explore the fusion of technology and art; in the ART TOY category, artists are invited to imagine their own take on OPPO’s mascot, Ollie, in the form of a collectible designer toy; and in the Portrait Capture category, entrants can submit their own captivating human stories as told through portrait images or videos.

OPPO Renovators 2021 will leverage OPPO’s global resources to help the growth and development of the program’s talented artists. In addition to a number of generous prizes and awards, the artworks selected from OPPO Renovators 2021 will have the opportunity to be displayed at global exhibitions such as London Design Festival and Dubai World Expo, as well as continuous exposure through global online exhibitions.

Furthermore, young designers participating in OPPO Renovators 2021 will have the chance to become contracted OPPO designers, through which there may be commercial opportunities to further realize their creative ideas.

As another highlight of the competition, OPPO Renovators 2021 is not only being hosted in collaboration with world’s top art and design institutions, but also with the support of the renowned artists and designers who make up its judging panel.

The big names include legendary international designer Kashiwa Sato, one of the founders of video art Gary Hill, audiovisual artist Ryoichi Kurokawa, and branding consultant Tommy Li.