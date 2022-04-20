OPPO partners with local celebrities ahead of Reno7 unveiling

All is set for the launch of new OPPO Reno7 in Nairobi as the technology firm unveils its latest addition to the Reno series.

OPPO has also announced that they will be unveiling the Reno 7 with well-known celebrities such as Bahati, Diana Marua and Wabosha Maxine to showcase its vast features and extensive capabilities.

Reno7 comes packed with impressive imaging features including Bokeh Flare Portrait, Selfie HDR, AI Portrait Enhancement, to assist users capture the world in stunning, professional-quality portraits.

The OPPO Reno7 series will serve as a Portrait Expert with enhanced camera capabilities and a myriad of features to turn everyone into a professional, allowing them to truly express themselves to the world.

For the first time in the Reno Series, Reno 7 introduces the Micro lens feature that help you capture the smallest details that your eyes can’t see. It is the first smartphone to launch a Micro lens feature in Kenya.

Bokeh Flare Portrait a feature available on both the Reno7’s front and back cameras make the user experience easy to take photos with beautiful, dream-like bokeh lights as a glittering backdrop.

With just one click, OPPO Reno7 is able to capture portrait images with rich bokeh light spots that look just like those taken on high-end DSLR cameras.

The Reno 7 features AI Beautification that can accurately recognize and erase blemishes, pimples, acne scars and sunspots, and intelligently retouch skin tones or makeup while keeping other desired features intact in not only selfies but also group photos.

With the Selfie HDR feature, Reno7’s front camera is able to detect light conditions using AI and automatically apply image enhancement algorithms based on the type of conditions detected. This enables users to easily capture high-quality selfies with natural colors and ultra-fine details.

The new line-up of smartphones in the Reno 7 series will be launched in Nairobi on Monday, 25th April.

OPPO says it will soon announce the specs, and other details about the features of the upcoming phones in its much-anticipated launch.