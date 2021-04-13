OPPO partners with PUBG Mobile

OPPO has Tuesday announced that the OPPO Reno5 has been selected as the official smartphone partner for the PUBG MOBILE Middle East and Africa Esports 2021.

The OPPO Reno5 was selected for its extraordinary gaming hardware and software that deliver an exceptionally immersive and fluid gaming experience.

According to global market research firm – YouGov, the Middle East is home to the fastest growing online gaming population in the world with a growth rate of 25 percent (Source: YouGov MENA).

The region’s gaming community is also the most engaged, and displays a passion and energy for adventure – attributes shared by OPPO Reno series’ target audience of young creators.

As the official smartphone partner of PUBG MOBILE Esports in the Middle East & Africa regions in 2021, OPPO will play an active part in the company’s Esports championships that will run throughout the year.

OPPO has a strong history of supporting sports activities that is in line with PUBG MOBILE’s plan to develop regional talents by building a well-defined structure for Esports, forging a clear path from grassroots to amateur to pro-league levels.

Based on an in-depth understanding of the market, OPPO has innovated the Reno5 series’ latest smartphones that are tailored for a superior gaming experience with features such as Gaming Shortcut Mode, Gamer Mode, Bullet Screen Messages and Adjustable Gaming Touch that create an environment for users to be totally immersed in entertainment.

Ethan Xue, President of OPPO Middle East and Africa said, “OPPO’s strategy is focused on engaging with our users’ passions. In line with the huge popularity of mobile gaming in the region, we invested in bringing the ideal gaming platform to our customers through our latest Reno5 series of smartphones. Being selected by the region’s leading gaming company as the designated smartphone for PUBG MOBILE Esports, is a testament to the extraordinary and immersive gaming experience offered by the Reno5.”

John Lacey, Head of Tencent MENA office said, “at PUBG MOBILE, we’re committed to bring the ultimate fun and enjoyment for passionate, adventurous trendsetters and Esport enthusiasts. Leveraging on our experience and expertise in Esports, we’re thrilled to join hands with OPPO to enhance the ever-growing mobile gaming landscape.”

PUBG MOBILE, as one of the world’s most popular mobile games, is partnering with OPPO for the second time, after a successful PUBG MOBILE MENA Challenger Cup in 2019 with the launch of the all-new Reno series.

The OPPO Reno5 features remarkable power and speed setups, plus the best-in-class audio and visual display to offer unprecedented MOBILE gaming experience.

True to its 2021 theme ‘Technology for mankind, kindness for the world’, OPPO believes that technology should empower humanity to live fully connected lives and reap the full benefits of a technology-powered world.

In addition to its superior gaming features, the Reno5 series is set to take the Kenyan mobile gaming market by storm with AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, smooth, light and slim design and 50W fast charging – the safest and one of the fastest charging technologies commercially available in the world.