OPPO ranked among top 10 PCT filers worldwide

As the world celebrated the 21st World Intellectual Property (IP) Day, global smart device brand OPPO highlighted progress made in respecting and protecting intellectual property across over 40 countries and regions where it operates.

According to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), OPPO sits among the top 10 Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) filers in both 2019 and 2020.

As of March 31, 2021, OPPO had filed for over 61,000 patents and owns more than 26,000 granted patents globally. Among these, 54,000 are utility patents, accounting for 89% of all OPPO patent applications, which marks an extraordinary achievement for a mobile device manufacturer.

“The World IP Day serves as a good opportunity to raise people’s awareness of protecting IP assets. As a rapidly growing tech company with a rich and diverse IP portfolio, OPPO is committed to investing more in technological research and development in the foreseeable future,” said Adler Feng, Senior Director of Intellectual Property at OPPO. “On the basis of that, we will never stop bringing our best innovations to users worldwide.”

Over the years, as OPPO paved its way to becoming a global brand, adopting a strategy of “virtuous innovation”, it has developed industry-leading expertise in several areas, especially in 5G, flash charge, AI and image.

As a promoter of 5G ,and as Kenya enters an era of 5G, OPPO has filed over 3,700 families of global patent applications, declared over 1,500 families of 5G standard patents to the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI), and submitted more than 3,000 5G standard-related proposal to the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP). In addition, according to the report issued by a leading German research institute—IPlytics, OPPO is among the top ten companies regarding the number of declared 5G patent families in 2021.

Flash charge is another advantageous area for OPPO. The company has applied for over 3,000 patents worldwide, owns over 1,500 granted patents, and has licensed the flash charge technology to more than 40 companies. In 2021, OPPO launched its new project—The Flash Initiative, bringing its proprietary VOOC technology to automobiles, public space and chips inside a wide variety of technologies.

With regards to AI , OPPO has filed over 2,450 global patent applications mainly in the field of computer vision, speech technology, and machine learning.

Finally, a long-term expert in image, OPPO has applied for over 8,300 image patents worldwide and owns over 2,900 granted patents.

OPPO believes that tech companies ought to resolve any technological challenges on their end and allow users to enjoy cutting-edge technologies easily and conveniently. This has long been the fundamental belief held by OPPO’s R&D team – with more than 10,000 staff – scattered in six research institutes and five research centers spanning from China to all major continents on earth.

OPPO has maintained very close relationships with key industry partners – such as Qualcomm, Ericsson, and Nokia through patent cross-licensing and other business cooperation.

Besides, it has joined some key patent pools or patent licensing platforms in the industry as a licensee or licensor. For instance, OPPO has joined the Avanci patent licensing platformto license its 3G and 4G wireless patents to the Internet of Things and connected vehicle markets.

As a tech brand, OPPO holds that intellectual property lays the ground for continuing innovations. Upholding its belief in“Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World”, OPPO is set to bring innovative products and services that benefit everyone in their tech lifewith “virtuous innovations”.