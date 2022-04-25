OPPO Reno 7 series launches in Kenya

For the first time in Africa, OPPO will be unveiling the newest addition to its Reno series the OPPO Reno7 Series in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Reno 7 is powered by the world’s first ultra-sensing selfie IMX709 sensor manufactured by Sony and designed by OPPO. This guarantees sharper clearer and brighter unlimited selfie portrait images.

The rear triple camera set up provides a 64MP AI triple camera, a 2MP Depth Camera and a 2MP Micro lens with 15x to 30x magnification.

Leveraging this flagship-level hardware, The Reno7 comes packed with impressive imaging features including Bokeh Flare Portrait, Selfie HDR, AI Portrait Enhancement, and many others so that users can capture the world in stunning, professional-quality portraits.

To create the colour and texture of the Sunset Orange Reno 7, OPPO makes use of its own Fiberglass-Leather design, bringing an entirely new tactile sensation to the Reno series in the process. This texture is combined with a bright orange colour tone to make Sunset Orange a sophisticated choice in style.

Lively, bright, and extravagant, and at the same time suitable for both men and women, the passionate Sunset Orange makes the phone instantly recognizable while creating a premium feel with its leather texture.

The Reno 7’s other eye-catching colour finish; Cosmic Black, makes use of the iconic OPPO Glow effect to create a back cover that is glossy in appearance with a fingerprint-resistant matte texture. The classic Cosmic Black model presents an immersive pondering black that is simple and pure in its design to which creates a mesmerizing appearance as vast as the universe.

Also on the phone’s back cover, the spliced design of the camera module uplifts the premium appearance of entire device, drawing eyes towards the high-tech camera module.

The inclusion of the Micro lens on the OPPO Reno7 involves more than simply making room for an additional lens on the phone. At the structural level, OPPO has made the decision to install the Micro lens module on the back cover of the phone, rather than directly mounting it on the motherboard.

As the short focal length of the Micro lens requires the phone to be placed very close to the objects being photographed, OPPO has also added a new Orbit Light underneath the Micro lens to provide additional illumination while the Micro lens is enabled.

Reno7 5G has been created by the innovative use of Laser Direct Imaging (LDI)manufacturing process on the exterior of a smartphone.

The use of LDI technology is the firsttime LDI has ever been applied to the exterior design of a mobile device. It is also the first time that OPPO itself has used laser engraving technology to perform additional precision processing on top of the OPPO Glow layer. OPPO has applied LDI processing to draw 1.2 million micro-rasters, and each raster has been created with a precision of just 20 microns.

This creates a visual and textural illusion of shooting stars streaming across the device that shine and fade into the black galaxy as the phone is held in the hand.

OPPO will be announcing the specs, and other details about the features of the upcoming phone in its much-anticipated virtual launch. In the launch OPPO will be unveiling the Reno 7 with well-known celebrities; Bahati, Diana Marua and Wabosha Maxine to showcase its vast features and extensive capabilities.

The OPPO Reno 7 will be available in Kenya in Sunset Orange and Cosmic Black.

Available versions will include the 6GB RAM + 128 GB ROM, the 8GB RAM+128GB ROMat and lastly, the 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM(available in 4G and 5G versions)

Pre-orders for the OPPO Reno 7 will start today (Monday) as the first official sales will start on May 5th.