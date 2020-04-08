OPPO Reno3 series now available in Kenya

Beth Nyaga
9

OPPO has opened the pre-order for its new generation of “Fashionable Image Master” Reno3 in Kenya.

The new device under OPPO’s flagship model category, Reno series, continues in the firm’s legacy of developing cameras with a 48MP, 20x Digital Zoom Camera; a first-of its kind 44MP Front Camera with Ultra Night Selfie Mode and Ultra Steady Video 2.0.

The OPPO Reno3 is set to empower users to capture clear images under any life scenario.

With its revolutionary camera, the versatile OPPO Reno3 marks another milestone of OPPO’s consistent pursuit of bringing the latest technology to its users.

According to Muthoni Wachira, OPPO Kenya PR & Corporate Communications Manager, “many cutting-edge imaging technologies and design techniques are perfectly fitted into the Reno3, making it a highly competitive and trendy photography smartphone.”

Following the directive by the Government on the importance of social distancing as a measure to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the country, customers can make their pre-orders for the OPPO Reno3 via the OPPO Kenya Facebook Page at a cost of Ksh39,999.

Customers who pre-order the device will also get a package that includes a pair of OPPO headphones and an in-vehicle phone charger.

OPPO RENO 3 Specifications And Price

Beth Nyaga

