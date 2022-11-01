OPPO Reno8: Elevating photography to a new level

Leading global smartphone company Oppo continues to push new limits in delivering a “Portrait Expert” with the launch of the latest OPPO Reno8 series.

OPPO has been ingrained portrait photography and videography in its Reno series since inception in 2019 while the new “Portrait Expert”, presents Dual Sony Flagship Sensors, a new generation IMX709 RGBW on the front camera and an IMX766 sensor on the main camera.

In the past, OPPO received constant positive feedback from Reno users, which has further motivated the brand to continue developing imaging technology to make each Reno series better than the last.

OPPO has upgraded the portrait capabilities on the Reno8 series to unleash unlimited imaging power that enables users to capture the most important and memorable moments of their lives.

Unlocking Unlimited Imaging Power with Dual Sony Flagship Sensors

To work on the greatest challenge of getting decent shots in a lowlight environment, OPPO invented the Quadra Binning Algorithm, which helps each sensor capture 60% more light and reduces image noise by 35% when compared to a traditional RGGB setup.

Enabling the phone to capture brighter, clearer images while maintaining color accuracy in low-light situations.

To enable this algorithm to be functional on the Reno8 series, OPPO partnered with Sony to have the IMX709 RGBW on the front 32MP camera and the flagship Sony IMX766 50MP on its main camera. With this upgrade of both the front and back camera, the OPPO Reno8 series enables users to become “Portrait Experts”.

Looking at the IMX709 it delivers the best power-to-performance ratio of any flagship front camera image sensor in the current market with the IMX709 RGBW sensor the Reno8 5G promises imaging capabilities to its users.

The Reno8 5G also features a flagship Sony IMX766 50MP sensor on its main camera. It features a 1/1.56-inch sensor size and 1μm pixels, which can be doubled in size to 2μm using OPPO’s Quadra Binning algorithm, allowing enhanced light intake to deliver clearer image.

Besides issues related to lowlight, OPPO equally worked on backlight, which is a common problem in smartphones with traditional camera sensors that results to strange ghosting effects on images.

To solve this problem, OPPO incorporated DOL-HDR technology into both the front IMX709 sensor and the rear IMX766 sensor. It differs from traditional HDR processes as it takes short and long exposure photos “quasi-simultaneously” before synthesizing them into a single frame image.

Increasing the dynamic range of video by a factor of 4, providing the perfect balance between brightness and shadows. With this, users are assured whether they posing in front of a sunset or beneath serene moonlight, every photo and video taken on Reno8 5G will look brighter and sharper.