OPPO set to launch the Reno5 and Reno5 F in Kenya

Smartphone brand OPPO is set to unveil its latest device under the Reno Series, the Reno5 and Reno5 F in the Kenyan market next week.

With its industry-leading video performance, the Reno5 is the AI Portrait Expert that empowers users to express their best self and creativity under the tag “Picture Life Together”.

The Reno5 will introduce an industry first feature the AI Mixed Portrait –the first double exposure video effect for smartphones – and AI Highlight Video, an industry-leading feature which uses intelligent light detection to combine OPPO’s advanced Ultra Night Video Algorithms and Live HDR Algorithms to significantly enhance video quality in dim and backlit scenes.

“Today’s smartphone is not just a tool to record our memories – it’s a partner that empowers our own unique way of storytelling and archives the unforgettable stories we share with our friends and family,” said Muthoni Wachira, Head of Communications & Projects at OPPO Kenya.

The new, refined design of Reno5 is certain to be an icon for trendsetters and trailblazers. The phone comes in two colors: the “ever-changing color” of Fantasy Silver and the Starry Black.

Introducing the ultra-fast 50W flash charging, the Reno5 can charge from 0% to up to 80% within 31 minutes and charge the device to up to 100% in just 48 minutes.

Reno5 comes installed with OPPO’s Color OS 11.1 out of the box, maintaining the beloved stock Android 11 features while also providing rich UI customization, greater efficiency, unparalleled smoothness, and strengthened privacy sought by OPPO users.