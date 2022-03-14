OPPO set to unveil A96 in Kenya

OPPO has Monday announced their plan to launch of OPPO A96 in Kenya.

OPPO A96 is equipped with the 5000mAh long-lasting battery and 33W SUPERVOOC TM flash charging, complemented by the OPPO Glow Design that allows the phone to be scratch and fingerprint resistant.

The leading smartphone brand major has started teasing the successor to the OPPO A95 professional that was launched in January 2022.

Additionally to inheritable the superb selfie perform of the A series yet because the sleek gradient style of A series, the A96 series boast many innovative technologies and are equipped with a 16MP Front Camera, producing gorgeous portrait shots.

Features such as AI Natural Retouching includes blemish removal while still preserving the user’s natural facial features. Portrait shots are now brighter and clearer in dim environments with the help of the 360° Fill Light feature delivering customers a softer and unflawed user expertise.

The OPPO Glow Design manufacturing process selects the best diamond-cut glass panel and places in a vacuum to compress the crystal pattern to create an eye-catching, smooth, anti-fingerprint and dirt-proof texture. This gives the OPPO A96 its 3D thin center frame form.

Effortless Experience

The battery gives users the necessary battery power to stay connected. The battery allows users to text on What Sapp for up to 154 hours while SUPERVOOC TM fast charging gives users more flexibility with a 30-minute charge providing 55%4 of battery power.

In addition, OPPO has made great strides in improving the battery usage efficiency with features such as Super Power Saving Mode based on the power-saving strategies, such as CPU frequency adjustment and backlight regulation that adopts on specific apps to extend battery life.

OPPO A96 also features Optimized Night Charging, which allows the phone’s AI to learn the user’s sleep patterns and schedule a segmented battery charging plan during the nighttime.

Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ OPPO A96 delivers an exceptionally smooth user experience with the 8GB + 256GB large memory and storage.

This is complemented by RAM Expansion and, which gives the OPPO A96 an extra boost to performance and storage, meaning better multi-tasking and smoother experience, and extra storage via SD cards expansion to preserve more photos and videos.

A great audio experience is central to calling and entertainment. Dual speakers and microphones on OPPO A96 produce high volume stereo audio while reducing ambient noise.

The high-fidelity Dirac HD audio technology makes viewing experience more immersive. Additional camera features such as AI Palette, Neon Portrait, Flash Snapshot, and Selfie HDR to deliver even more versatility to users as they shoot in different scenarios.

Color OS 11.1on OPPO A96 makes the entire user experience effortless and efficient with fluidity, ease of use, and performance at the core of its functionality.

System optimization software features such as System Booster and Link Boost 2.0 ensure high-level system performance and connectivity smoothness.