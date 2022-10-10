OPPO set to unveil Reno8 in Kenyan market on 25th October

OPPO, the leading global smart device brand, will launch its latest phone OPPO Reno 8 series in the Kenyan market later this month.

The all-new OPPO Reno 8 series provides strong durability, reliable performance, and an all-around smooth experience for users and will comprise the Reno8 5G and the Reno8.

OPPO Reno8 5G features the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 5G-integrated SoC, which provides a smooth performance experience, while games, apps, and streaming are all powered by an incredibly efficient chip.

Reno8 5G also features a faster, safer, and more reliable experience with 80W SUPERVOOC TM Flash Charge and OPPO’s exclusive Battery HealthEngine, ensuring you have the mobile experience for much longer and in the quickest time yet.

With the Super-Conductive Vapor Chamber (VC) Liquide Cooling System, Reno8 5G significantly improves heat dissipation and remains cool.

As the portrait expert, the Reno8 5G is Powered by Dual Sony Flagship Sensors and several AI-enhanced imaging features such as Ultra Night Video and Night Portrait. It adopts a flagship-level Streamlined Unibody Design by integrating the camera module and the back cover making it appear smooth and seamless.

OPPO Reno8 4G delivers a highly fluent day-to-day user experience with a 4500mAh battery and 33W SUPERVOOC TM. Meanwhile, RAM Expansion technology and AI System Booster ensure a smooth experience at all times.

“OPPO Reno8 series is our most ambitious smartphone model yet. Offering ultra-fast, ultra-powerful connectivity and high-end technology that works. It incorporates world-class updates into a usable device that upgrades the consumer’s daily digital efficiencies” OPPO Kenya PR Manager says.

The new line-up of smartphones in the Reno8 series will be launched in Nairobi on Tuesday, 25 October 2022.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone – “Smiley Face” – in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology.

Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find X and Reno series.