Oppo to launch Reno3 in Kenya

Chinese smartphone manufacturer, OPPO announced its plan to launch the international version of Reno3 in Kenya.

The launch slated for April 15 reaffirms the importance of the Kenyan market to OPPO’s global strategy.

Through Reno Series, OPPO has been trying to achieve a well-balanced combination of technology and fashion.

With powerful photography settings, Reno3 claim to deliver the performance of “clear in every shot”, under all kinds of lighting context.

With Reno3, more great details will be captured under the daylight, while dark scenes would be brighter through its cameras.

Dim-light photography would not be a challenge any more with the powerful Ultra Dark Mode.

Also, video shooting is made to be even smarter and simpler than before.

The company says “Reno3 is here to empower all its users to discover, explore and capture more beauty in life through the application of technological innovation”.

Other features

With its rear 48MP Zoom Quadcam and 44MP Front Camera with Ultra Night Selfie Mode, OPPO Reno3 captures clear images under any life scenarios.

Reno3 challenges the restrictions of distance, lighting and shaky footage to deliver photos and videos of outstanding quality.