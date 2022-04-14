OPPO to launch Reno7 series with an industry-first design

Global technology brand OPPO will launch its brand-new Reno 7 Series, a state-of-the-art phone that combines innovative technology and style, on 25th April 2022.

OPPO Reno 7 series excels in all aspects of design, performance and experience along with offering state-of-the-art portrait photography and videography capabilities.

The OPPO Reno 7 brings out the latest styles and design technology to users through the introduction of the self-developed Fiberglass-Leather Design with a simple but effective spliced camera design.

The phone also features the smart design that users have come to expect from the series, with a thin and lightweight body and other practical features to provide a new level of user-friendliness.

With these design innovations and more, Reno7 is a portable device built for young users around the world to express their world on their own terms.

Reno 7 comes in two fresh colours, Sunset Orange and Cosmic Black. To create the colour and texture of the Sunset Orange Reno 7, OPPO makes use of its own Fiberglass-Leather design, bringing an entirely new tactile sensation to the Reno series in the process.

This texture is combined with a bright orange colour tone to make Sunset Orange a sophisticated choice in style. Lively, bright, and extravagant, and at the same time suitable for both men and women, the passionate Sunset Orange makes the phone instantly recognizable while creating a premium feel with its leather texture.

Reno7 5G has been created by the innovative use of Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) manufacturing process on the exterior of a smartphone.

It’s the first time LDI has ever been applied to the exterior design of a mobile device while it is also the first time that OPPO itself has used laser engraving technology to perform additional precision processing on top of the OPPO Glow layer.

OPPO has applied LDI processing to draw 1.2 million micro-rasters, and each raster has been created with a precision of just 20 microns. This creates a visual and textural illusion of shooting stars streaming across the device that shine and fade into the black galaxy as the phone is held in the hand.

In addition, the Reno7 series will serve as a Portait Expert with both enhanced camera capabilities and a myriad of features to turn everyone into a professional, allowing them to truly express themselves to the world.

It will be equipped with a Professional-level imaging system and unparalleled DSLR-like performance.