OPPO to unveil cutting-edge NPU and OPPO Air Glass

OPPO is set to outline its latest strategy and introduce several exciting technologies at the upcoming OPPO INNO Day 2021, which is set to be held next week.

Set to make their debut at the company’s biggest-ever tech event are OPPO’s first NPU (Neural Processing Unit) and OPPO Air Glass, as well as several other technological breakthroughs.

As OPPO’s signature annual tech event to share strategy updates and showcase technological achievements, OPPO INNO DAY 2021 is also expected to draw worldwide attendees through its online OPPO INNO WORLD aside from the event in Shenzhen.

During the online event, Tony Chen, Founder and CEO of OPPO, will deliver a keynote speech regarding the company’s updated corporate strategies and new directions in R&D. At the same time, other senior executives will introduce the NPU and OPPO Air Glass.

OPPO INNO DAY 2021 will also see OPPO showcase details around some of its latest cutting-edge technologies, including its Retractable Camera and Digital Human. Further to this, other breakthrough innovations related to imaging, AI, AR, and 5G will be announced.

OPPO INNO Day has been introducing new concept products and other groundbreaking innovations since it first began in 2019. During OPPO INNO Day 2019, OPPO announced the first generation of its AR Glass product and its 5G CPE and OPPO Watch smartwatch series.

Last year, OPPO demonstrated three products: the OPPO X 2021 Rollable Concept Handset, AR Glass 2021, and CybeReal.

This year, OPPO will continue the tradition by presenting its latest achievements that push the boundaries of technological advancements further than ever.

OPPO INNO WORLD is the virtual stage of OPPO INNO DAY 2021.