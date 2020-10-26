OPPO unveils AI-powered portrait photography, A93 series

The A93 series is the latest A-series device by OPPO Kenya as it moves to solidify its customer base banking on its advanced photography technology.

Packed with artificial intelligence that delivers professional photography with cutting-edge camera technology, the front of the phone boasts a dual cam that uses hardware-level processing to add a bokeh effect to portrait selfies.

The Dual Lens Bokeh has been upgraded to support both videos and multiple people in the shot.

With software-level AI processing, the finest of details on a person including their earrings and hair are accounted for and won’t end up being blurred out in the final footage.

AI Portrait Color enables users to capture fashionable urban street style photos or travel photos from a new perspective by making portraits pop with colour.

AI Portrait Color mutes the background colours black and white while enhancing the natural colours of the person or a group of people within the photo using AI while super Clear Portrait guarantees a clear representation of an image.

The A93 has been designed with a 7.48mm Ultra-Sleek Body and 164g ultra-lightweight body, FHD+ Super AMOLED Display with a large 90.7% screen-to-body ratio.

The phone also features AI Night Charging which uses AI Learning through machine learning to analyze the user’s sleep habits and charge the phone exactly to 100% upon the moment they wake up from their slumber.

With Air Gestures one can pick up calls without directly touching the phone by simply waving their hand as far as 20 cm or even 50 cm.

The device also features powerful MediaTek Helio P95 AI chipset, 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage, which can be extended up to 512GB through a 3-Card Slot.

The A93 comes in shiny matte black, shinny mate and magic blue colours.