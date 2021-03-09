Opportunistic leaders need to respect Raila’s efforts: Mutua

Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader and presidential aspirant Dr Alfred Mutua has called on political leaders to respect ODM leader Raila Odinga’s efforts in uniting the country.

In a statement Tuesday, Dr Mutua said without the courage of the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga, Kenya would be unstable and ungovernable.

“It is baffling and to all purposes an indication of cognitive dissonance that some highly opportunistic leaders who were not party to the handshake and who have benefited from the handshake are asking Raila Odinga to forego the handshake benefits in their favor. Talk of Hyenas waiting for the spoils after the hunt,” reads the statement.

The Machakos county boss who has also expressed interest to vie in the 2022 presidential election urged leaders to appreciate efforts forged by their competitors saying it was essential to have a country of political hygiene that is fair and recognizes efforts by all.

“Raila Odinga is one of my competitors in my quest to be the next President. However, I have to respect him and give him his due and not try to use his efforts for self benefit as others are doing,” the statement further reads.

Dr Mutua added that politicians should stop being opportunistic by using their tribes as bargaining chips “whereas their development scorecards are in the negative.”