Opposition devoid of ideas to address cost of living – President Ruto

President William Ruto has hit out at the opposition for carrying out relentless criticism of his development approaches for the country, without offering viable options.

The president particularly accused the opposition of lacking in ideas to address the cost of living and lift the country out of an economic quagmire.

“Give us viable alternative views if you have any. The opposition is empty and has nothing to offer. It has no plan. All they know is protests,” charged the President

He insists the Raila Odinga-led coalition cannot be resorting to demonstrations on any given issue.

“Instead of disturbing citizens through protests, please tell Kenyans what your plans are compared to ours. We have said paying taxes is the only way to save our country from debt. What about you? Don’t tell us it’s through mass protests,” said the head of state

Amid pressure from the opposition and civil society to have the prices of commodities reduced, Ruto said his administration had already rolled out policies that would ease the burden on ordinary citizens.

We already have 200,000 sacks of fertilizer in the country. Some 2 million other sacks will be arriving at the end of the month (January), he said

“Get ready to go back to farms, we produce enough food and eliminate starvation in our country. That is how we are going to sort the cost of living and hunger in the Republic of Kenya,” he added

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga has warned that if the president does not bring down the cost of living, he will mobilize Kenyans to put pressure on the government to address the situation.