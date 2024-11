Opposition expresses dissent against extension of term limits, new tax measures

A section of opposition leaders has voiced strong dissent against a proposal to extend the term limits of elected leaders, as well as the planned introduction of new tax measures.

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his DAP-K counterpart Eugene Wamalwa have cautioned that they will mobilise Kenyans to resist any attempt to extend the tenure of elected leaders.

“Eti badala ya kuchaguliwa miaka mitano, wanasema miaka saba. Viongozi wa kanisa, ombeni ili Mungu awaelekeze roho zao. Wakenya hawataki hiyo upuzi ya kuongeza hata siku moja,” charged Kalonzo.

“Mabadiliko yanakuja eti ya kubadilisha term limit ya Rais, Mbunge, na wengine. Tunasema some changes ambazo hazisaidii mwananchi wa kawaida sio lazima mpitishe hata kama ni mambo ya chama,” added Wamalwa the DAP-K Leader

The two further decried what they termed as the planned reintroduction of new tax measures by the government.

“Wakenya wanaumia na mambo ya ushuru. Wale wako na mshahara wanachukua payslip yenye imejaa ushuru. Imekuwa ushuru kila mahali,” lamented Kalonzo.

“Tangu serikali ya Kenya Kwanza ije, kile kitu wameongeza kutoka bottom mpaka up ni ushuru. Ushuru ukipanda, haijalishi kama wewe ni mtu wa Kenya Kwanza ama wa Azimio. Mafuta ikipanda, nauli ipande, kila mtu anaumia sawa,” said Wamalwa.

The DAP-K Leader argues that the new measures are likely to exacerbate the already high cost of living.

“Wabunge, mkipitisha hiyo Finance Bill ambayo inarudishwa, the burden of taxation will get heavier on the people of Kenya,” he said.

“Tunaambiwa serikali inataka kurudisha ile ushuru ilikuwa imetolewa na hiyo bill (Finance Bill 2024) ikatupiliwa mbali na Rais. Nawaomba Wabunge wawe makini kwa sababu mambo haya Waziri John Mbadi anayaleta Bungeni sio mambo mtapiga kura kwa niaba ya Ruto, Raila, Kalonzo ama Wamalwa. Ni kwa niaba ya Wananchi,” added the former Cabinet Secretary.