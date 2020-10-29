Tanzania elections: Opposition leader Tundu Lissu ‘won’t accept poll results’

Tanzania’s main opposition presidential candidate has said he will not accept the result of Wednesday’s election because of voting irregularities.

“Whatever happened yesterday was not an election,” Tundu Lissu told journalists in the main city Dar es Salaam.

Responding to earlier criticisms, the electoral commission said on Wednesday that the accusations were unfounded.

Mr Lissu was one of 14 candidates challenging President John Magufuli whose party has governed for decades.

Admired by some for his no-nonsense approach, Mr Magufuli’s first term was marred by allegations from rights groups that he was restricting democratic freedoms.

Maalim Seif Sharif, the main opposition presidential candidate on the semi-autonomous archipelago of Zanzibar, has been arrested shortly after saying that the polls had been rigged and calling for mass protests.

On Wednesday, the head of the National Electoral Commission dismissed the claims of electoral fraud. Semistocles Kaijage said allegations of fake ballot papers were unsubstantiated.

