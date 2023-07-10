Opposition leaders to meet Monday over planned protests

Azimio Leaders are set to have a sit down to strategize ahead of a fresh round of protest organized for Wednesday next week.

Speaking during a church service in Embakasi East, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka revealed that Azimio principals will meet on Monday and give directions to their supporters in regards to the anti-government national protests.

The wiper leader further claimed that his life is in danger following the Saba Saba demonstration that he led in Machakos County.

Leaders accompanying Musyoka took issue with the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) for defying court orders that temporary halted proposed fuel prices hike.

Busia Senator Okiyah Omtata filed the petition after EPRA reviewed fuel prices by implementing the 16%VAT on the commodity as proposed in the finance act 2023.