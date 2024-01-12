Opposition promises major statement next week over country’s state of affairs

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition is set to make a major announcement next week on the way forward concerning issues affecting the country.

This was revealed by opposition leader Raila Odinga. Raila and his ODM lawmakers also issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome to take action against alleged perpetrators of the fracas that disrupted a bursary forms distribution event by Kisii County Governor Simba Arati in South Mugirango.

At a burial ceremony of former Migori ODM chairman Philip Makabongo in Rongo, Azimio la Umoja Coalition leader Raila Odinga and his ODM lawmakers lashed out at the Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome, Kisii County commissioner Tom Anjere and the police for the fracas witnessed during the distribution of bursary forms by Kisii County Governor Simba Arati in South Mugirango.

The opposition leaders including ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna, governors Ochillo Ayacko of Migori and James Orengo of Siaya demanded immediate action against the perpetrators.

They also alleged that the police were sent to disrupt the burial preparations of Makabongo Thursday night where tents were dismantled. This, appears to anger the former prime minister, who vowed to make a major announcement next week on the next course of action pertaining to the issues affecting the nation.

They also vowed to stand behind the judiciary against political attacks