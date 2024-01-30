Opposition told not to politicize demolition of houses in Changamwe

Opposition leaders have been told not to politicize the demolition of houses in Changamwe Mombasa to pave way for the affordable housing initiative by the Government.

Kenya Kwanza-allied leaders from the coast led by Mombasa Nominated Senator Miraj Abdullahi termed the project as a good initiative in provision of decent housing and employment for the youth.

Last Friday’s demolition of houses in Changamwe Mombasa for construction of other units under the Affordable Housing project sparked criticism with the opposition accusing the government of being insensitive.

However, a section of the region’s politicians led by Mombasa nominated senator Miraj Abdullahi, have come to the government’s defence lauding the project as noble.

They nevertheless took issue with the police for using excessive force in evicting the tenants.