A portrait of the media mogul Oprah Winfrey has been unveiled at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery.

The painting by Chicago artist Shawn Michael Warren showcases Winfrey in a flowing, full-length purple dress a colour the mogul has said has been “seminal” in her life.

In the painting, Winfrey is set against the backdrop of a prayer garden at her home in California. She is holding a sprig from an olive tree.

Warren said he had asked Winfrey to consider how she wanted to be depicted for the generations to come.

“You could have chosen anyone, but you saw fit that an artist from the place you called home during your rise to prominence should be given this honour,” Shawn said.

Winfrey said her role in Steven Spielberg’s 1985 film “The Color Purple” served as a foundation for her future. Prior she had hosted “The Oprah Winfrey Show” for more than 25 years.

The National Portrait Gallery said in a statement that her contributions to popular culture and her philanthropy earned her a place at the museum.

“Through her rise to fame as host and producer of ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show,’ Oprah demonstrated an unparalleled ability to connect with people and inspire them to become the best versions of themselves,” said Kim Sajet, the gallery’s director.

The portrait is nearly 7 feet tall. It will be on display on the gallery’s first floor.

During her remarks, Winfrey spoke about “The Color Purple” movie scheduled for Christmas Day. She is a producer of the film.