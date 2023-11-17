Optimism as Nairobi county undertakes review of Service Delivery Charter

City Hall has committed to uphold the fundamental values of 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐦, 𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 and 𝐮𝐧𝐰𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 in the delivery of services to citizens.

Nairobi County is confident that the ongoing process of review and refinement of its Service Delivery Charter will align it with the highest standards of excellence.

City Hall believes that the proposed improvements and enhancements will significantly contribute to the betterment of service delivery to Nairobi residents and all Kenyans seeking services in the country’s capital.

The County’s Chief Officer for Public Participation and Customer Service Lydia Mathia argued that the Service Charter serves as a compass that, particularly guides service providers to embody both “customer obsession and professionalism” while on duty, despite what she described as inherent complexities in human behaviour.

“How do we maintain transparency even when faced with the challenges presented by individuals who may have violated the law? She posed. “The solution lies in reaching a level of professionalism where our core values consistently shine through,” said Mathia

The County Chief Officer advocated for a transformative approach, envisioning a scenario where members of the public will encounter courteous staff, whether at City Hall Annexe, Dagoretti, or any other government office in Nairobi.

Drawing inspiration from successful models like the national government-led Huduma Services, Mathia emphasized the importance of professionalism, noting that citizens now prefer the service centers due to the highest standards exhibited by well-trained government officers.

Addressing the commitment to resolve complaints within specified timelines, she underscored the need for accountability even as he disclosed that monthly reports will be forwarded to Governor Johnson Sakaja, detailing the most frequent and unresolved complaints. Ultimately, Mathia says she envisages the creation of a comprehensive Charter, serving as “a guiding beacon that encapsulates the expectations citizens should have as a result of this transformative exercise,”

On her part, the Director at the Nairobi County Directorate of Customer Service Lydia Gacheru indicated that the County Chief Officer of Public Participation & Customer Service Lydia Mathia was instrumental during the review process noting that she reinforced the importance of customer service excellence in fulfilling the county’s mission.

“Your willingness to engage with the Customer Service team reflects your exemplary leadership and commitment to transparent and accountable governance,” noted Gacheru

“Thank you for taking the time to actively contribute to this essential process. We look forward to implementing the improvements discussed and further enhancing our service delivery charter for the benefit of the community,” added Gacheru

The Directorate of Customer service has been undertaking a capacity building exercise to respond to the rising needs of Customers in Nairobi.