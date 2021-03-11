Optimism as National celebrations committee tours Kwale ahead of Madaraka Day celebrations

The National Celebrations Committee has embarked on an inspection tour of facilities in the counties that are likely to host this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations.

The committee domiciled in the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government is currently inspecting facilities in Kwale to determine the suitability of the coastal county to host the national event.

The team will be progressively assessing some selected stadiums’ readiness to host this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations before a final decision is reached.

Madaraka Day, usually a bustling day of celebrations marked with pomp and colour across the counties promises to be far more subdued this year due to the coronavirus (covid-19) outbreak, which has resulted in a new normal.

Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata conducted the team on a tour of Kwale town to check on the progress of facilities in the lead up to the June 1, 2021 event.

They toured the ongoing construction works of the 450 million shillings Kwale county stadium which is slowly taking shape. The standard stadium will have a football and basketball pitch among other sporting facilities.

“We visited the construction works of the stadium which is slowly taking shape to check on the actual progress” said Elungata.

The delegation also visited the Kwale county commissioner’s residence where a state luncheon is likely to be held if it is decided that the June 1, 2019 event will be held in the area.

He said the celebrations committee is touring various counties in Coast, Central, Western and Eastern regions before settling on the county that will hold Madaraka Day that commemorates the day, when the country attained self-governance in 1963 after decades as a British colony.

Since 2016, National holidays are hosted on a rotational basis by counties outside Nairobi in what the national government contends is aimed at boosting national cohesion and integration.

Consequently, three National Days of Madaraka Day celebrated on June 1, Mashujaa Day celebrated on October 20 and Jamhuri Day celebrated on December 12 have since been celebrated outside the country’s capital Nairobi.

