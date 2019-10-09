Oracle to hire 2,000 employees worldwide 

Oracle has announced plans to hire nearly 2,000 employees worldwide to work on its growing Oracle Cloud Infrastructure business.

The new roles, which include software development, cloud operations, and business operations, will support it’s rapidly expanding infrastructure customer base and come as the company rolls out new product innovations and rapidly opens cloud regions around the globe.

“Cloud is still in its early days with less than 20 percent penetration today, and enterprises are just beginning to use the cloud for mission-critical workloads,” said Don Johnson, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “Our aggressive hiring and growth plans are mapped to meet the needs of our customers, providing them reliability, high performance, and robust security as they continue to move to the cloud.”

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s portfolio has experienced significant growth. Recent product innovations include new automated cloud security services, the launch of Autonomous Linux, and a host of new cloud data services.

Only Oracle Gen 2 Cloud is built to run Oracle’s leading suite of enterprise cloud applications and uses machine learning to deliver category-defining autonomous services, including Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle Autonomous Linux.

Additionally, it is the only cloud infrastructure company in the world that delivers enterprise applications.

This gives customers huge cost and competitive advantages and enables them to extend their applications as they grow.

In the past year, the company has opened 12 new Gen 2 Cloud regions and currently operates 16 regions globally, the fastest expansion by any major cloud provider.

Continuing its rapid cadence of Oracle Gen 2 Cloud region launches, Oracle plans to add 20 more regions by the end of 2020, bringing the global footprint to 36 total regions.

Eleven countries or jurisdictions will have region pairs that facilitate enterprise-class, multi-region, disaster-recovery strategies to better support those customers who want to store their data in-country or in-region.

Today, it is the only company delivering a complete and integrated set of cloud services and building intelligence into every layer of the cloud.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s growing talent base will ensure customers continue to benefit from best-in-class security, consistent high performance, simple predictable pricing, and the tools and expertise needed to bring enterprise workloads to cloud quickly and efficiently.

In addition to rapid hiring, the company will make additional real estate investments to support the expanded Oracle Cloud Infrastructure workforce.