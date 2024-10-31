Orders blocking Kindiki from assuming Dp’s office lifted

The High Court in Kerugoya has issued orders preventing Prof. Kindiki from taking office as Deputy President until the hearing and determination of a case filed in court.

The High Court in Nairobi on Thursday lifted the orders that had prevented Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithiki Kindure from being sworn in as the next Deputy President.

“The following orders are hereby issued: 1. The applications for conservatory orders are hereby disallowed; and 2. The conservatory orders issued on October 18, 2024, in Kerugoya High Court are hereby discharged and all set aside,” ruled a three-judge bench led by Justice Eric Ogola.

This determination by the High Court paves the way for Prof. Kindiki to take the Oath of Office as Deputy President.

The bench emphasized that the matter holds significant public interest.

“We remain committed to an expeditious dissemination of the petition. Further directions will be provided within this ruling,” said Justice Ogola.

