Orengo lauds appointment of 6 judges, criticises Uhuru

Siaya Governor James Orengo has lauded the swearing-in of six Court of Appeal judges at State House on Wednesday, September 14.

Orengo shortly after the judges swearing in said that there was no justification at all to frustrate the appointment of the judges adding that those rejected were some of the best judicial brains.

“Kudos to Muchelule, Korir, Ngugi, Makori and Omange,” he said.

President William Ruto made the appointment of the judges his first assignment on Tuesday shortly after he took the oath of office.

The new President gazetted the appointment of the judges on Tuesday and oversaw their swearing-in on Wednesday at State House, Nairobi.

Justices Weldon Korir, George Odunga, Aggrey Muchelule and Joel Ngugi took the oath of office as appellate judges while Evans Makori and Judith Orange were sworn in as judges of the Environment Court.

The event was witnessed by former Chief Justice David Maraga.

In his address after the swearing-in, President William Ruto said his administration will support the Judiciary to deliver on its mandate.

“I am aware there is a need for us to support the Judiciary to dispense justice and make it less complicated and more accessible,” Ruto said.

The President further asked the Judiciary to expedite the hearing and determination of corruption and commercial cases.

“I look forward to working with the Judiciary as we move our country to the next level. I want to ask the Judiciary to support our government to ensure that corruption and commercial cases are completed in a timely manner,” he stated.