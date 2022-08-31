Orengo: Raila’s votes were deducted and added to DP Ruto

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga now says there was a systematic deduction of votes cast for him and Martha Karua in the August 9th election.

Through his legal counsel in the ongoing presidential election petition James Orengo, Raila summited that the same number of votes were added to his competitor and President elect William Ruto.

In the first day of the hearing of the petition, Raila’s legal team led by Orengo, Senior Counsel Paul Mwangi, Senior Counsel Phllip Murgor and Julie Soweto laid bare their allegations as alluded in affidavits sworn by their witnesses.

“There was deceit, there was manipulation of the presidential election. All this was premeditated and made possible by interfering with the IEBC ICT system. We urge you to nullify the election,” Orengo argued.

He told the court that they will demonstrate that the number of voters who took part in the election and the number of votes cast don’t tally adding that the 50+1 was based on a wrong computation of the total number of votes cast.

“The IEBC chairman in his announcement of results and announcement of turn out is at a variance. Therefore his calculation of the results can’t be correct. The second respondent Dr william Ruto couldn’t have garnered the requisite 50+1 to be declared President elect,” He said.

Soweto on the other hand said upon verification, they have found out that the forms used by IEBC to submit results don’t meet set standards which she termed as a deliberate attempt to interfere with the election.

“The forms were tampered with and results changed. Votes have been reduced from the first petitioner (Raila) and added to the first respondent (Ruto),” She said.

Soweto further submitted that copies of 41 form 34A from Kiambu, Bomet and Kakamega differ with what is in the IEBC portal.

“There is a discrepancy in votes cast for President, Governor, Senator Woman Rep, MP and MCA. In Kirinyaga County, the discrepancy between votes cast for Governor and President was 23,550 in favor of the latter,” She said.

Soweto told the court that the cancelation of elections in the petitioners strongholds was deliberate and not accidental as a tool of voter suppression.