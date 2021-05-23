Orengo to Kenyans: Prepare for a referendum

Siaya Senator James Orengo has expressed confidence that the High Court ruling that invalidated the Building Bridges Initiative-sponsored Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020 will be overturned by the Superior Courts.

The successful appeal of the ruling, according to Orengo, will then pave way for the country to conduct a popular initiative setting the stage for adoption of proposed constitutional changes.

Speaking at Gulf Academy grounds in Siaya during the funeral ceremony of the late Joshua Owiti Osuri, the Senate Minority leader said top legal minds that will make the case for the BBI have arguments that are too strong not to overturn the March 13 ruling at Milimani Law Courts.

“After we are through with the judicial process, we will go back to the race of ensuring that the constitutional changes that have been proposed by the people are passed,” said the Senate Minority Leader,

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The outspoken lawmaker, who is also part of the team that will represent BBI Proponents in the case, says Kenyans should embrace the BBI. He says the proposals captured in the Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill 2020 have more benefits to the country.

Orengo however urged Kenyans not to fall to what he termed as unscrupulous individuals who will bring dishonor to the country’s leadership once a constitution is in place.

“At the end of it all and in the new leadership dispensation of Kenya in 2022, I pray that Kenyans will not elect a dishonest president,” he said.

ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna vowed that as a party they will not abdicate their responsibility to fight for democracy and the rights of Kenyans.