Orengo’s inauguration to cost Ksh12.5M

The swearing-in ceremony of Senator James Orengo as the second governor of Siaya will cost the taxpayer Ksh12.5 million, county secretary Joseph Ogutu has said.

According to Ogutu who co-chairs the assumption of office of the governor committee together with the area county commissioner Jim Njoka, arrangements for the event are complete.

He described the budget as modest, given the magnitude of the event that takes place tomorrow, Thursday 25th August 2022.

Briefing the media on the preparations, Ogutu said that the event will be held at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) grounds will be presided over by Lady Justice Jackie Kamau and assisted by magistrate Margaret Onditi.

Siaya county commissioner, Jim Njoka said all was set for the event, assuring both the locals and visitors of maximum security.

Orengo, who vied on an Orange Democratic Movement ticket, floored former Rarieda MP, Nicholas Gumbo after garnering 220,349 votes against 147,558 votes.

There has been a hue and cry over the amount the county governments have spent on the celebrations with the office of the Controller of Budget decrying the huge disparities with some counties spending as little as Ksh250,000 while others more than Ksh20 million.

