Organization rolls out a program to provide relief food

A non-governmental organization from Germany has rolled out a program to provide relief to drought victims in Kilifi County.

Muslimehelfen which provides humanitarian Aid through the Tawfiq Muslim Youth organization in Malindi will also initiate programs to plant climate-smart crops to help sustain the communities in drought-stricken areas.

Tawfiq hospital Malindi CEO Ahmed Aboud who is also the Chairman of Tawfiq Muslim Youth said they engaged donors from Germany to provide emergency relief to famine areas adding that the group has since been supporting families affected by drought.

In Kilifi County, Alone Aboud said they have provided relief food to over 2200 households in Ganze and Malindi Sub Counties affected by the disaster while in Tana River county they reached out to over 10,000 families.

From next month, they are planning to support 15,000 families in Kilifi County alone with relief food in areas of Ganze, Kaloleni, and Malindi sub-counties which have highly been affected.

“The situation is not good, our records indicate that livelihoods are in dire need of relief support because it’s completely dry and hot,” he said.

Aboud said they have held talks with Kenya Red Cross which has a program of climate-smart food production so as to partner with the donors to begin farming in the affected areas

He said the program even though long term is expected to kick off early next year in three areas to plant climate-smart crops so as to enable locals to get food to sustain them even during the difficult times of drought.