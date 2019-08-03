Matatu owners from Rift Valley Region have decried the rising cases of insecurity in the region saying organized criminal gangs are terrorizing the industry.

Central Rift Matatu Owners Association Chairman David Kuria says the gangs have taken over the management of bus terminus in the region and are extorting from the drivers.

They have now petitioned Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai to form a special security unit to deal with the gangs.

Kuria says besides threatening drivers and Matatu owners, the gang is also stealing from passengers.

He said they losing an estimated Ksh 50m to the gangs since they charge protection fees which are illegal.

Nakuru East Deputy Sub County Police Commander Daniel Gitavi however said detectives had stepped up crackdown against organized gang members.

Gitavi assured the operators that there will be more police prescence in bus terminus and urged them to support the officers in identifying the gang members.

A report tabled by the DCI revealed that some of the criminal gangs were being propped up by former employees of matatu Saccos who had been fired for indiscipline or other reasons.

The DCI detailed how some unscrupulous drivers and touts attached to respected SACCOS were being used as couriers for illicit brews and narcotic drugs and were networking with members of organized gangs to convey contraband into estates.