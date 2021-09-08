Veteran politician and former National Council of Non-Governmental Organization chairperson Orie Rogo Manduli is dead.

Manduli died Wednesday afternoon at her Riverside home, Nairobi.

A former Miss Kenya at the age of 16 while still in secondary school and Ambassador was famous for her bold stand on social issues and stylish outfit each time she stepped out in public.

She is survived by her three children.

Manduli who was Kenya’s first female rally driver having participated in the East African Safari Rally in 1974 and 1975.

The one time Kenyan politician will be remembered for hard stance on leadership and societal matters.

The late lived a colorful life, and particularly stood out incomparable sense of fashion.

The flamboyant politician was born in Maseno to Gordon Rogo a school headmaster and later councilor, and Zeruiah Adhiambo a teacher at Kisumu Technical College.

After her first marriage Manduli in 1980 is said to have remarried Zambian politician and cousin to President Frederick Chiluba, Norman Manduli.

They were together until he passed away in 2003.