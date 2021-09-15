Orie Rogo Manduli to be laid to rest in Kitale on October 2nd

Veteran politician and former National Council of Non-Governmental Organization chairperson Orie Rogo Manduli will be buried in her Kitale home on October 2, family spokesperson Gor Semelang’o says.

Semelang’o giving further details said that she will be laid to rest at her Tondorie Estate in Trans Nzoia County.

Ahead of the burial, the family added, there will be a funeral service at the All Saints Cathedral Church in Nairobi on September 28.

Manduli, 73, passed on Wednesday afternoon, at her Riverside home in Nairobi.

She is survived by her three children.

The late was a woman of many firsts who never shied away from exploring new horizons.

She took up and excelled in motorsports at a time when many African women would never have dared thereby opening up the sport to women drivers in later years.

At the tender age of 16 years, while still in secondary school, Manduli won the Miss Kenya Beauty Pageant.

She was also recognised as a fashion icon whose trademark African print attire and prominent headgear made her one of Africa’s most recognizable personalities.

The flamboyant politician was born in Maseno to Gordon Rogo a school headmaster and later councillor, and Zeruiah Adhiambo a teacher at Kisumu Technical College.

After her first marriage, Manduli in 1980 is said to have remarried Zambian politician and cousin to President Frederick Chiluba, Norman Manduli.

They were together until he passed away in 2003.