Orientation of Members of the National Assembly enters day 3

Orientation of newly elected Members of the National Assembly entered its 3rd day with those who didn’t make it last week expected to attend.

58 MPs didn’t make it for the orientation exercise which commenced last week Thursday but are expected to be taken through the process on Monday 29th and Tuesday 30th.

Last week, 275 MPs were taken through the exercise to orient themselves with what is expected of them once the 13th parliament session commences.

The exercise is being spearheaded by Clerks-At-The-Table, the ICT Team, and the Seargents-At-Arms and is ably led by Acting Clerk Ms Serah Kioko

“The exercise which involves collation of the Members’ bio-data will also see them taken through the chamber operations by officers of the House to familiarize with Parliamentary procedures and HR Policies.

Kioko said they will put in place measures for the orientation 4 MPs who will be elected in the ongoing elections in Rongai, Pokot South, Kacheliba and Kitui Rural.

She said the 12 nominated members will also be taken through the exercise once their names are gazetted.

“Moving forward, we expect the President to gazette the 1st sitting of Parliament in which we shall swear in the members elect and facilitate the House to elect the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker,” she said.