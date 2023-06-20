Orobwa wants gender ministry to distribute sh 940 million for sanitary pads

She called on Women Reps to provide oversight in the distribution of the items.

Nominated Senator Gloria Orobwa wants the Ministry of Public Service, Gender, and Affirmative Action to take charge of the Sh940 million budgetary allocation for sanitary pads.

Addressing the media at the Parliament Buildings, Orobwa said the Ministry of Education is not well placed to distribute free sanitary pads to girls who can’t afford them.

“While I laud the government for allocating Sh940 million for the provision of sanitary pads to school-going girls, I feel that not all the money will be used to purchase the items if the Ministry of Education handles the matter,” she said.

Orobwa has been advocating for free sanitary pad distribution to girls who can’t afford the basic items every menstrual cycle through a motion in the Senate.

She argued that the money has been put under general provisions in the Ministry of Education, hence the likelihood of it being misused.

“It is a gender issue, and that is why we want the Ministry of Public Service, Gender, and Affirmative Action to handle it,” Orobwa said.

She called on Women representatives to provide oversight in the distribution of the items.

In her Motion, Orwoba wants the Ministry of Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action to facilitate the provision of feminine hygiene products in all public schools.