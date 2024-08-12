Oromo leaders call on Kenyans to cherish peace

Professionals and religious leaders from the Oromo community are calling on Kenyans to cherish peace and avoid anything that might lead to instability.

The leaders who met in Nairobi said Kenya has been a beacon of hope and a shining example of functioning democracy which should not be taken for granted.

The leaders were speaking at Sir Ali grounds, Nairobi where they had met for a thanksgiving event for Kenya’s hospitality extended to the community for the last 30 years.

They further lauded the strides the country has made and the freedoms enjoyed by it citizens saying is something to envy.

The leaders urged the Kenya government to consider and issues them with critical identification documents to allow them access employment opportunities.