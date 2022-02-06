Osoi says Kajiado has been poorly represented in the senate

Kajiado country assembly speaker Johnson Osoi believes he is the right man for the county senatorial job ahead of the General Elections set for August.

Osoi who formerly chaired County Assemblies Forum (CAF) launched his senatorial ambition on Saturday in presence of area governor Joseph Ole Lenku.

He said the county has lacked proper legal representation at the senate and if elected in the same capacity he will seal the loopholes brought as a result of bad leadership.

“The most pertinent role of Senate is to create laws and we will execute our mandate in terms of proper legislation, representation and oversight. We have had wrong choice of leaders at the helm and 2022 will be the year to amend the situation. Our job has to be felt and positively empower our people” he said.

Osoi is expected to use Azimio la Umoja ticket for his candidature as he seeks to unseat the incumbent Philip Mpayeei as scramble for votes ahead of this year’s polls is expected to take shape.

Kajiado county speaker Johnson Osoi talking to former PM Raila Odinga during Azimio la Umoja rally in Kajiado

In Kajiado county, the clan factor is something that cannot be wished away since it is a major determinant in the outcome of elections in Maasai land.

Also, the fight between allies of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ruling Jubilee Party (JP) and those of his Deputy William Ruto is likely to play a major role, not just in who becomes the next governor, but shape the battle for other seats as well in the county.

The two major Maasai clans in Kajiado are Orok Kiteng’ (black cow) and Odomong’i (red cow). Here, the contest is the hottest between Kaputiei and Kisongo sub-clans.

However, leaders have appealed to the maa community to shun the issues of retrogressive clanisim and voting patterns.

  

