Othaya Level Six Hospital to start receiving patients Tuesday

The one billion shillings Othaya Level Six Hospital in Nyeri County is finally complete and set to open its doors to the public this Tuesday.

The facility now renamed Mwai Kibaki Teaching and Referral Hospital becomes the fourth level six hospitals in the country after Kenyatta National Hospital, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital and Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital.

The opening brings to an end a long and agonizing history of the 350-bed capacity facility whose construction began eight years ago.

The facility is set to benefit Nyeri and neighboring counties as far as Marsabit.

Public Service Commission Chair, Stephen Kirogo, who led a delegation of national government officials on an inspection tour of the facility yesterday ahead of its opening, said it was all systems go as all the necessary installations had been put in place including the hiring of medical staff.

He said the commission had recruited 527 workers who were inducted during the visit heralding full operationalization of the facility.

“With the staff in place, we are happy to report that the hospital is ready to commence operations,” said the Chair.

Kirogo said they had at the moment recruited the critical staff to enable the hospital start operations, adding that plans were on course to hire more to enable the hospital operate optimally.

“We will recruit more workers as we go on based on need and as we expand operations,” Kirogo reported.

Governor Mutahi Kahiga said it was a reprieve for residents within the county and neighboring areas as they will be able to access premium medical care at close proximity.

He said the opening of the facility that will be solely run by the national government was timely as it would go a long way in decongesting the Nyeri Referral Hospital that has an overflow of patients from other counties.

Area MP Gichuki Mugambi said the facility operationalization would go a long way in ensuring delivery of Universal Health Care (UHC) that is one of the big four agenda of the national government.