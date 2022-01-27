Othaya MP calls upon Nyeri county to fast-track completion of Othaya stadium

Plans to upgrade Othaya stadium from an open grazing field into a usable sports facility in Nyeri county stalled in 2019 after some work at the facility had started in 2017 following a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to Othaya area Member of Parliament Mugambi Gichuki, the current county admnistration should work towards revival works on the facility whose upon completion would boost development of sports in the region.

“I understand there’s plenty of untapped potential in my constituency and what’s hindering their growth is lack of proper policies, structures and condusive environment to help them sharpen and showcase their prowess.

“I kindly urge my governor who is also passionate about sports by the virtue of being the Central Region Athletics Kenya chairman to prioritise completion of Othaya stadium, which will ultimately adress the sporting needs of our youthful talent” he said.

Despite Othaya being the home of Kenya’s third president Mwai Kibaki, little effort has been done by the relevant stakeholders to improve the welfare of sports with sports enthusiasts suffering major blow in a bid to nurture their talent.

As at 2019,the County Government of Nyeri had spent Kshs Sh2.5 million on the stadium and Othaya Green Santos FC, the main team which uses the stadium for their FKF Sub-County League matches believes a lot is supposed to be done.

“This field is a huge disappointment, we pay to play league matches here but when it rains we forget about our home ground and we have to seek assistance elsewhere. “Currently we are training at Othaya Teachers Collage and they also have their own team so we have to wait until they finish before we can have a chance to use the same, I wonder how we are going to nurture talent here,” Wilfred Nyaga, Othaya Green Santos coach noted.

Nyeri county has over 10 public stadiums which if well managed can place the county as a centre for high altitude training, especially for athletics and ball games.

These include Kiriti and Karindi in Mukurweini, Karatina in Mathira, Othaya Stadium, Gichira and Ihururu in Tetu, Kabiruini and Ruring’u in Nyeri Town and Mweiga and Naromoru in Kieni.

Former 5,000 metre national champion Gideon Gathimba, Olympic 800 metres bronze medallist Margaret Nyairera and London Olympics 800m bronze medallist Timothy Kitum are among top runners who tip-toe into the local stadia for high altitude training before any major championship.

Being 16 kilometres from Nyeri town, Othaya Stadium can serve as an alternative training ground for players during major championships at the upcoming Ruring’u Stadium.

The area has potential in both football and athletics if the performance by the 2016 African Games 20 kilometres race walk champion Samuel Gathimba is anything to go by.