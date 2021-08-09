Othmane Zolati: 24 countries in 4 years

How one man travelled for four years with only KSh. 8000 and a bag

Africa and I, is a 90-minute documentary about how Othmane walked, hitchhiked, cycled and skateboarded over 30 000 km through 24 countries, among them, Kenya.

Twenty-year-old Othmane Zolati had never left his home country of Morocco when he started his nearly four-year journey to Cape Town, South Africa, with just $80, a small backpack, and a borrowed cheap pocket camera.

Using 100s of hours of footage he shot with the cheap pocket camera, Othmane directs and executive produces Africa and I. For this documentary he has collaborated with a team of award-winning creatives he met at the end of his trip: co-director Chris Green, Both Worlds and composer Daniel Eppel and editor Kirsten de Magalhaes.

The documentary is available to stream on Showmax Kenya.