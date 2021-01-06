The list features artists with over 10 million views on YouTube across Africa

Jeje by Diamond tops the list with over 41 million views.

Tanasha Donna and Otile Brown are the only Kenyan artists to feature on the “Most Viewed African Songs on YouTube 2020” list. In a list featuring Diamond Platnumz who appears twice, Mr Eazi, Simi and Yemi Alade, Tanasha and Otile appear at number 7 and 8 respectively.

Tanasha’s collaboration with Diamond on the song “Gere” places her above Otile, while “Dusuma” by Otile Brown featuring Meddy places above Innoss B and Yemi Alade.

Posting the list on her Instagram account, Tanasha wrote a message of appreciation to ex Diamond, thanking him for “believing” in her. The message in part reads, “Huge thanks! Gere by myself & Baba @naseeb.junior made it to Most viewed African songs on Youtube 2020. Grateful to @diamondplatnumz for believing in me & collaborating with me on such a big tune…”

Also featuring on the list at number 3 is “Waah” Diamond’s collaboration with Congolese legend Koffi Olomide.

