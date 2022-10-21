Otile Brown gets emotional after receiving gift from fan

Brown landed back in the country after his just concluded USA tour.

Swahili love song maestro, Otile Brown, got emotional upon landing back in the country when one of his fans gifted him a portrait of his grandmother.

The portrait was drawn by Kenyan artist Ali Hassan who goes by @ymakenya on Instagram. He has previously drawn country musician Sir Elvis and comedian Wilbroda. Oh his Instagram he had expressed his interest in drawing Otile’s grandmother.

It is no secret that Brown holds a special place in his heart for his grandmother. In past interviews, Otile has said that she was the one who raised him after the death of his mother in 2006. Although he rarely talks about his parents or his personal life, Brown has said that his parent separated when he was still young before his father passed away.

In September, while still on tour in the US, Otile paid tribute to his grandmother with a 7450 necklace made by Ice Box diamonds.

The “Woman” hitmaker is back after completing his USA tour; he performed in 15 states including Dallas and Atlanta.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...