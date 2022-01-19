Otile Brown, Harmonize team up for new single

Brown is the first Kenyan musician to hit one million subscribers.

Otile Brown is undeniably one of Kenyan’s biggest artists and the King of Kiswahili love songs. Set to bolster his claim to the throne is his new single with Tanzania’s Harmonize called “Woman.”

Hours after its release, “Woman” is currently trending at number 1 in Kenya, number 3 in Tanzania and 13 in Uganda. The music video shot in Dar Es Salaam by Hanscana sees Brown and Harmonize declaring their love for Aisha, the love interest and the woman for whom the song is named.

The song is produced by Ilhaji and distributed by Brown’s record company Just in Love Records. The music video is now streaming on YouTube.