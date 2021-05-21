Featuring “Nikimuona” by Nyota ndogo

The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world, as such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should check out.

This week, we feature KRG the don who released his new single a day after claiming his YouTube channel had been hacked. Additionally, we also feature Otile Brown who has teamed up with his former signee, Jovial, for his new single.

Internationally, Kida Kudz continues to drop new music and has promised his fans a mixtape in July. Looking for an event to attend this weekend?

Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!

Otile Brown feat Jovial – Such kinda love

Moji Shortbaba -Cheza Gospel

KRG the don – Like it

Mejja – Tabia za wakenya

Willy Paul feat Klons – Melody

Kalesto – Yu Mwema

Kelechi Africana – Naangalia Kiuno

Nyota Ndogo – Nikimuona

Tunji – Gang activities

Kida Kudz – Ball till we fall

Katy Perry – Electric

Elaine – Right now

Galantis, David Guetta feat Little Mix – Heartbreak Anthem

