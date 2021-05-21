Featuring “Nikimuona” by Nyota ndogo
The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world, as such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should check out.
This week, we feature KRG the don who released his new single a day after claiming his YouTube channel had been hacked. Additionally, we also feature Otile Brown who has teamed up with his former signee, Jovial, for his new single.
Internationally, Kida Kudz continues to drop new music and has promised his fans a mixtape in July. Looking for an event to attend this weekend?
Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!
Otile Brown feat Jovial – Such kinda love
Moji Shortbaba -Cheza Gospel
KRG the don – Like it
Mejja – Tabia za wakenya
Willy Paul feat Klons – Melody
Kalesto – Yu Mwema
Kelechi Africana – Naangalia Kiuno
Nyota Ndogo – Nikimuona
Tunji – Gang activities
Kida Kudz – Ball till we fall
Katy Perry – Electric
Elaine – Right now
Galantis, David Guetta feat Little Mix – Heartbreak Anthem